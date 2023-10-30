Show No Mercy with DC Shoes’ killer range of Slayer merch

Skateboard giants DC Shoes have teamed up with thrash icons Slayer to launch a new range of footwear and apparel just in time for Halloween.

The range includes several pairs of skate shoes, long-sleeve shirts, hats, t-shirts and more, with DC Shoes paying tribute to Slayer by saying their music has energised “not only music enthusiasts but also the skateboarding community from day one.”

And, along with a whole heap of apparel, there’s also more to come including a pair of Hi-Tops and a Slayer football jersey.

Global head of marketing at DC Shoes Michael Minter adds: “Slayer’s music and skateboarding have always shared a common spirit of rebellion and a drive to challenge the status quo. This collaboration is a celebration of that shared ethos, and we're thrilled to merge Slayer's iconic legacy with DC Shoes' innovative designs.”

You can check out the range on the official DC Shoes website, while Amazon are also stocking a number of the products which you can find below.

DC x Slayer slip-on skate shoe

These slip-on skate shoes are dominated by a bold and colourful Slayer illustration on the front, while the back features the iconic band logo in blood red.

DC x Slayer Net skate shoe

These black and red skate shoes have the Slayer logo on the outside tongue and a skull graphic on the sides. The soles are red and have a pill-pattern tread.

DC x Slayer Pure Low Top skate shoe

Like the Net shoes above, these have the band logo on the outside tongue, but rather than a skull graphic they have Slayer-themed pattern throughout the whole outside of the shoe.

DC x Slayer Stag trainers

These trainers are made from suede leather and are predominantly black with a ghoulish green pattern across both heels complete with the Slayer logo.

DC x Slayer Shoeco t-shirt

This short-sleeve t-shirt has a discreet ‘DC Shoeco’ logo in the Slayer font on the left-hand side, while an awesome full demon illustration dominates the back.

DC x Slayer Seasons In The Abyss t-shirt

This long-sleeve t-shirt has DC Shoes logos down each arm along with a Seasons In The Abyss graphic top left. The back has a list of the band’s 1990 North American tour dates in red and yellow.

DC x Slayer baseball cap

This one-size fits all black baseball cap has the DC Shoes logo in a Slayer style on the front, with the band’s logo in black embroidered on the back.