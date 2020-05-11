80s pop sensation Tiffany is back, and she's "harder and more punk" than before

There's a long list of musicians who've moved their sound from pop music to rock – from Ministry to Myrkur – but the most recent addition to the list might be something of a surprise.

Tiffany, whose 1987 smash I Think We're Alone Now has racked up close to 80 million plays on Spotify, has slowly been beefing up her sound.

2011's Rose Tattoo album saw the singer go country, while 2016's A Million Miles and 2018's Pieces Of Me kept her pop music instincts intact but took a rockier approach to the sonics. The latter's title track and Feels Like A Storm were the kind of windswept, wistful performances that've given Stevie Nicks a career.

Last year saw the arrival of a new version of I Think We're Alone Now featuring a somewhat chunkier edge than the original, but in 2020 Tiffany is threatening to go further: among the musicians featured on her upcoming album Shadows are LA Guns members Tracii Guns, Scot Coogan, Johnny Martin Bass and Ace Von Johnson.

"I wanted to show my fans and critics that my journey to Shadows was a continued inspiration of Pieces Of Me but harder and more punk," says Tiffany. "This is a bridge to that heavier side of me, not to shock my fan."

But first, Tiffany has lined up an acoustic EP, Pieces Of Me Unplugged. It features four tracks: King of Lies, Starting Over, Worlds Apart and Everything (Demo Version), an early version of a track from the new album. You can hear King Of Lies below.

"This is a heavier rock song that I enjoy playing with a full band," says Tiffany. "It's about heartbreak, betrayal and when someone lets you down repeatedly. We all know someone that has done that.

"We all have felt the sting and pain when we realise a person we love, has taken everything from us all the way to the depths of our soul. You wake one day and see that it was all lies and a waste of time. That they are the King Of Lies."

Pieces Of Me Unplugged is released on May 22 on all streaming platforms. Tour dates are to be announced.