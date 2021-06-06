7-year-old kid nails AC/DC's Highway To Hell on Spanish TV's The Voice

The seventh season of Spanish TV show La Voz Kids ("The Voice Kids") has been jump-started by the arrival of seven-year-old singer Jesús del Rio, whose surprisingly ballsy rendition of AC/DC's Highway To Hell has now taken the internet by storm.

The performance took place during the Blind Audition stage, where contestants perform in front of a live audience and the judging panel of vocal coaches sit with their backs to the singer.

With his family watching proudly from the wings, del Rio's unlikely vocal so thrilled the listening coaches - Spanish singers Rosario Flores, Melendi, Rosario and David Bisbal - that all four quickly spun their chairs around to view the diminutive Bon Scott-alike in person. Well, apart from Bisbal, whose chair appears to suffer a mechanical fault.

Young Jesús ends the song with one final, face-reddening, vein-popping scream, and before you know it the judges are rushing forward to bestow praise upon the pint-sized performer.

Del Rio's audition advanced him to the next round, where he'll be working with Melendi as his coach and mentor. And Melendi, Wikipedia tells us, went to school with Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso.

We look forward to whatever del Rio does next.