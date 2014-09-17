5FDP Spencer’s message for addicts

Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer says there’s hope for anyone battling addiction if they are willing to look for help.

The former addict recently revealed the aftermath of a 20-hour drink and drugs binge made him seek support. And he insists people can find guidance – but only when they think the time is right.

He tells Hard Drive Radio: “You have to live your own life and choose your own path. I’m not one to say, ‘You need to stop and get it in order.’ You’re going to have to make that choice for yourself.

“But you can always talk to someone. And I know until you’re ready to stop, you’re not going to. They say you have to hit the wall in order to wake up and then decide to make the change.

“For me, I hit the wall, and fortunately it wasn’t hard enough to where it killed me, and I hope that’s the case for you out there too. But there is help available.”

Spencer also says maintaining a sober lifestyle on tour was made easier as he was working on his book Death Punch’d: Surviving Five Finger Death Punch’s Metal Mayhem, something that gave him a different focus.

He adds: “At first, it wasn’t really hard – it was just different because I had such a routine on tour. I was writing the book the first time, so it was a helpful outlet. And everyone’s really supportive – they know my deal, and they would prefer me to be alive rather than dead.

“We’re fortunate enough to have three buses, so I’m on the mellow bus – I’m away from the debauchery.”

The drummer recently revealed 5FDP were four songs into their new album, the follow-up to 2013’s The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell. The record is pencilled in for a spring/summer 2015 release.

He said: “I’m liking what I’m hearing, but there’s a long way to go.”