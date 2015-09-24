5FDP Moody is a 'hurricane' says bandmate

Zoltan Bathory has described Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody as a “hurricane” who lives by his own rules.

The guitarist says the vocalist’s “inner chaos” can make him a difficult character to be around, but says it also helps his creative flow.

Bathory tells TV Rock Live: “He’s Jekyll and Hyde. He’s that guy. One day he’s your best friend, another day he’s Hurricane Ivan, category 5. He’s a hand grenade with a loose pin. He creates his own hell. He has a very chaotic life.

“Any kind of rule you try to impose on him, he just has to break it. In 10 years, I don’t remember a single time that he could catch the plane he was originally scheduled to make, because he has this kind of inner chaos that he just has to break the rules.”

He continues: “In one way, I don’t understand, because I’m a very methodical kind of guy. And that’s why we have this weird relationship. I’m fascinated by this and I think it’s a necessity that a lead singer is absolutely crazy. But I don’t understand.”

5FDP released latest album Got Your Six in August. It features a track called Jekyll And Hyde – one of the examples Bathory uses to explain Moody’s creative gift.

He adds: “Ivan is the lyricist. Everybody has bits and pieces we all contribute and give him ideas. Sometimes he asks, ‘What were you thinking when you wrote this?’ But that’s his therapy. Ivan writes his soul out in his lyrics.”

5FDP tour Europe with Papa Roach this winter.