30 Seconds To Mars detail Into The Wild web series

30 Seconds To Mars have released a trailer for their upcoming pay-per-view tour documentary series.

Jared Leto’s crew catalogued their Guinness world record-breaking Into The Wild tour which supported their 2009 album This Is War and lasted for more than two years.

The Into The Wild series premieres on November 30 on the VyRT service, with fans able to watch each episode individually or purchase a season pass for around £30, or a VIP season pass for around £60. VIP access includes exclusive weekly bonus footage.

The tour took place during the period when the band were embroiled in a legal wrangle with their record label, as documented in the feature film Artifact.