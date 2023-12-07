Skindred and Mr Big confirmed for Steelhouse Festival

The organisers of the Steelhouse Festival have announced the first headliner for their 2024 event, with returning local favourites Skindred booked to top the bill on July 27. The festival will take place at its traditional home of Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm in Wales over the weekend of July 26-28.

Also added to the bill are US rockers Mr Big – who have also been confirmed to be headlining the Maid Of Stone festival in Kent the previous weekend – plus The Last Internationale, The Commoners, Jared James Nichols, James And The Cold Gun, Creeping Jean, and Zac & The New Men.

"We are absolutely buzzed to welcome the mighty Skindred back for their second Steelhouse headline set," say festival organisers Max and Mikey. "They’re at the very top of their game – a UK number 2 album, a completely sold-out UK and European tour, appearances on international mega-bills and even Jools Holland! They’re now doing their own arena shows. Everyone knows of their incendiary live performances. People, get ready, The Newport Helicopter is landing on The Steelhouse Mountain!



“And what do you say about Mr. Big? Incredible musicianship, huge hits in a career that spans decades. Individually they are, quite simply legends, collectively they have always been beyond belief. It’s an absolute honour to have them with us. Once again we are looking forward to hosting our visitors – old friends and new, musicians and fans – who come from far and wide to experience the festival on the mountain-top in Wales. We're looking forward to welcoming you all... Iechyd da!”

The new additions come in the wake of the news that the festival will pay tribute to the late Bernie Marsden on its opening night, with an event dubbed Bernie Fest. This will be headlined by Bernie Fest Allstars, led by FM guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick and former Skin and present Hand Of Dimes frontman Nev MacDonald. Also paying tribute will be King King, Elles Bailey, Oli Brown & The Dead Collective and The Zac Schulze Gang.

Tickets for Steelhouse 2024 are on sale now.