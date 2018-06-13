10-year-old drummer plays Metallica discography in 12 minutes

As the internet goes wild for ludicrously young drummers playing ominously competent versions of famous drum parts, the latest junior sticksman to step into the spotlight is Johannes Rørvik Grov.

The 10-year-old has released a video in which he plays sections of each track from every Metallica album, from 1983's Kill 'Em All to 2016's Hardwired... to Self-destruct.

The video was recorded live in two hour-long sessions, then edited together. And while this might not be as impressive as a single live run-through with no editing, we feel that at such a tender age there's plenty of room for improvement, and that by the age of, say, 13, Johannes might well be filling in for Lars Ulrich himself.

Or not, perhaps. The internet can be fickle sometimes.

Either way, we wish him luck.