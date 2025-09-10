“His response to seeing a wilderness being bulldozed, he can’t resist also mentioning Bonnie Prince Charlie, Vikings and an ill-fated brontosaurus”: The Sensational Alex Harvey Band’s Tomorrow Belongs To Me is a prog epic
Gravel-voiced bandleader plays eco-warrior, futurist and satirist on 1975 genre-crossing album wrapped in a sleeve where Roger Dean meets Marvel
As his stint with late 60s psychedelic act Giant Moth and his largely spoken-word documentary/concept LP Alex Harvey Presents: The Loch Ness Monster attest, Alex Harvey’s long, eclectic career was studded with prog-friendly episodes.
It was in 1972, though, that the singer recruited the group that were his passport to all kinds of versatility. With The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, prog, hard rock, and a slightly sinister strain of mime and Weimar Republic-inspired theatricality were go.
When Alex first met them at the Burns Howff pub in Glasgow, guitarist Zal Cleminson, keyboardist Hugh McKenna, his drummer cousin Ted and bassist Chris Glen were playing in Tear Gas, a thunderous and virtuosic prog fusion act whose set included a super-charged take on Jethro Tull’s Love Story.
Cleminson loved Jeff Beck and Frank Zappa, and Hugh McKenna could match Zal’s solos on Moog synthesiser or electric piano. When Alex dubbed his youthful new bandmates “sensational,” it gave them a broad and ambitious remit to aspire to.
On their second LP, 1973’s Next, The Faith Healer’s creepy, slow-evolving throb and the seven-minute, piano-led, prog triptych The Last Of The Teenage Idols signalled SAHB’s adventurousness. But it was April 1975’s Tomorrow Belongs To Me – replete with Marvel-meets-Roger-Dean cover art – that some reviewers read as a futuristic concept album.
That was largely down to The Tale Of The Giant Stoneater, a proto-eco-warrior stage play that was in part Harvey’s response to seeing a large tract of unspoiled wilderness being bulldozed while he was on holiday in the west of Scotland.
‘Journeys unstarted measure space for future parking lots,’ roars an incensed Harvey amid the song’s numerous shifts of mood, feel and time signature. Alex, being Alex, can’t resist also mentioning Bonnie Prince Charlie, Vikings and an ill-fated brontosaurus lying belly-up.
Elsewhere, the similarly epic and outlandish Give My Compliments To The Chef is a simmering stew of lyrical non-sequiturs, synth leads and earth-shaking Cleminson riffage, while the wind-machine and dizzying guitar/keys motifs that open Shark’s Teeth are highly Zappa-esque, as then-NME journalist Charles Shaar Murray observed when reviewing the album at the time.
More problematic, however, was the record’s title track, a cover of a song from the 30s Berlin-set musical Cabaret, which, together with Harvey’s attendant onstage appearances dressed as Hitler, brought charges of Nazism.
Clumsy and misjudged as such tactics now seem, Harvey was in fact satirising Hitler. The artist was a pacifist and a vehement critic of The National Front, his politics as progressive as some of the best music he made with SAHB.
James McNair grew up in East Kilbride, Scotland, lived and worked in London for 30 years, and now resides in Whitley Bay, where life is less glamorous, but also cheaper and more breathable. He has written for Classic Rock, Prog, Mojo, Q, Planet Rock, The Independent, The Idler, The Times, and The Telegraph, among other outlets. His first foray into print was a review of Yum Yum Thai restaurant in Stoke Newington, and in many ways it’s been downhill ever since. His favourite Prog bands are Focus and Pavlov’s Dog and he only ever sits down to write atop a Persian rug gifted to him by a former ELP roadie.
