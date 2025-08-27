CMAT has stolen the show at every festival she's played this summer, and Euro-Country will make Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson a genuine star

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Have you ever wondered why there are no alt-pop bangers about the Irish recession of 2008? Of course you have, who hasn't? But fear not; CMAT’s third album has you covered, encompassing heavy topics from the lingering effects of Ireland’s housing crisis on young people to the constant scrutiny of women’s bodies. And – somehow – the 29-year-old Dubliner who's stealing the show at every summer festival she graces manages to have a fun time doing it.

Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson's follow-up to 2023's Crazymad, for Me opens with the enigmatically titled Billy Byrne from Ballybrack, Leader of the Pigeon Convoy, a minute-long instrumental of ocean sounds and muffled voices that transitions seamlessly into the Gaeilge opening of EURO-COUNTRY, with CMAT the latest in a line of artists championing the Irish language’s appearance in mainstream music, from Hozier’s gentle lyrics to Kneecap’s incendiary rap.

The title track is proof of CMAT’s songwriting genius. She candidly reflects on the lasting impact of the Celtic Tiger period and subsequent economic downturn as she sings, “All the big boys, all the Berties / All the envelopes, yeah they hurt me”. For those outside of the Emerald Isle, it’s a damning diss track against former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern’s alleged corruption.

Take A Sexy Picture of Me is a similar masterpiece. Bypassing clichés, it focuses on the relentless pressure for women to appear as young as possible and essentially retire from public life at the age of 30. Pairing such authenticity with an instantly viral verse, CMAT has struck gold. The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station is another treasure: starting with something fun and a little bit silly (her irrational hatred of the TV chef) and transforming it into a work of unexpected depth.

But where these big singles mark the dizzying highs of EURO-COUNTRY, the second half of the album rather struggles to keep up, becoming overwhelmed by slower ballads. Of course, there are plenty of powerful moments, such as Lord, Let That Tesla Crash and its surprising reflection on grief.

In the end, these country ballads littered with CMAT’s trademark pop culture references don’t match the thrilling energy of the album's first act. That said, there are enough genius moments on EURO-COUNTRY to ensure that 2025 is going to be the year CMAT becomes a genuine star.

