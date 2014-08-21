Your Favourite AC/DC Songs Revealed

Yesterday over on the Metal Hammer Facebook page we asked our 1 million+ followers for their favourite AC/DC songs. But which ones were most popular?

1. Whole Lotta Rosie

2. It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)

3. Thunderstruck

4. Shoot To Thrill

5. Let There Be Rock

6. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

7. Back In Black

8. Highway To Hell

9. Ride On

10. Touch Too Much

If you love AC/DC as much as we do, you should probably check out our cover feature in the new issue where we look at the riffs that shook the world – starting with Back In Black.

