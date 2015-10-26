Corey Taylor slaps WWE Superstar in the face

The Slipknot frontman came face to face with WWE NXT’s Baron Corbin at Aftershock festival and it got a bit physical.

Following Twitter spat between the two, the war of words boiled over into the real world with Corey slapping Baron in the face. And as you can see in the fan footage below, it cost Baron the match! That’ll teach him to mess with The Great Big Mouth.

NXT is coming to the UK this December at the following dates.

December 10: Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle

December 11: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December 12: Sheffield Arena, Sheffield

December 13: Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

December 14: Capital FM Arena, Nottingham

December 15: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

December 16: The SSE Wembley Arena, London

Get your tickets here



WWE Diva Paige discusses her love of rock and metal