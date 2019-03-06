Win tickets to see The Record Company play an exclusive London live session

Still buzzing from their riotous set on Jools Holland's annual Hootenanny on New Year's Eve, Grammy-nominated US rock‘n’rollers The Record Company play an exclusive acoustic set in King’s Cross, London, on Friday, March 15 at 5pm, and you could be there.

The opportunity to witness this special performance happens ahead of the band’s show supporting Trombone Shorty at The Forum in North London on Saturday the 16th, and is a rare opportunity to witness The Record Company play in stripped-down acoustic format.

We've got five pairs of tickets to give away.

All you need to do to be in with the chance of winning is answer the following simple question, and make sure you're available to attend the performance in London at 5pm on the March 15. Transport and accommodation are not included.

The Record Company's second album All Of This Life is out now.