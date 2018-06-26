The Record Company - All Of This Life album review

The Record Company - All Of This Life 1. Life To Fix

2. I’m Getting Better (And I’m Feeling It Right Now)

3. Goodbye To The Hard Life

4. Make It Happen

5. You And Me Now

6. Coming Home

7. The Movie Song

8. Night Games

9. Roll Bones

10. I’m Changing Buy from Amazon

If your first album gets a Grammy nomination, it would be unwise to mess around too much with the format for the second.

Los Angeles blues/roots trio the Record Company are not stupid, and they’ve gone about this album the same way they did with 2016’s Give It Back To You, with the difference that they’ve now got the experience of two years in the fast lane to add to their songs.

So there’s a go-getting confidence about All Of This Life, right from opener Life To Fix and I’m Getting Better (And I’m Feeling It Right Now) with their positive lyrical spin. No wallowing in the Trump of despair for these boys, just deal with it.

And when the tempo drops on Goodbye To The Hard Life, the momentum never does. The varied arrangements with different instruments that was a feature of the first album helps drive All Of This Life too.