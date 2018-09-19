Win tickets to a Lacuna Coil screening and meet the band

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lacuna Coil’s debut album, the Italian metallers are releasing a special live DVD of their special headline show in London earlier this year. Dubbed The 119 Show – Live In London, we’re giving you the chance to win two tickets to the exclusive screening plus Q&A with Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro. Oh, and you will get to meet them too!

The event takes place in London on October 23 at the Everyman Cinema in Islington.

The winner of the competition will receive:

A pair of tickets to The 119 Show screening + Q&A with Lacuna Coil.

A meet and greet with Cristina and Andrea.

A commemorative gift and signing.

Travel and accommodation is not included in the prize. Competition closes midnight on 25 September.

