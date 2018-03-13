Win money-can't-buy seats for the ultimate Nickelback live experience

American rock giants Nickelback will kick off the UK leg of their massive Feed the Machine Tour at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena on May 3rd, before heading to Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Nottingham - with their biggest and boldest production yet. Support will come from South Africa rockers Seether.

Thu May 3 - Glasgow SSE Hydro [tickets]

Sat May 5 - Leeds First Direct Arena [tickets]

Mon May 7 - Liverpool Echo Arena [tickets]

Tue May 8 - Manchester Arena [tickets]

Thu May 10 - Birmingham Genting Arena [tickets]

Fri May 11 - London O2 Arena [tickets]

Sun May 13 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena [tickets]

We've got a pair of tickets to give away for each show, but these are no ordinary tickets. As part of their production, Nickelback have a pod-type platform built directly at the side of the stage. It holds only a few people, and you can't buy tickets for love nor money. Even the deluxe, VIP packages don't get you access.

But you could be there. Just answer the question below, then pick the show you'd like to attend. And if your name comes out of the hat, then you're in for a pretty special night out.