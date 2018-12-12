Win a Rolling Stones Confessin' The Blues album plus a Ronnie Wood cover print

Last month Confessin' The Blues was released. Curated by The Rolling Stones, it featured a total of 42 tracks from artists including Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker and Muddy Waters.

Stones Frontman Mick Jagger said: “The first Muddy Waters album that was really popular was Muddy Waters At Newport, which was the first album I ever bought.”

Guitarist Keith Richards added: “If you don't know the blues there's no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock and roll or any other form of popular music.”

The cover art was designed by Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, and the album is available in a variety of formats including CD, double vinyl, and a 5x10" vinyl set.

We've got three copies of the double vinyl set to give away, and each winner will also receive an extremely limited print of Ronnie Wood's cover art.

All you need to do to be in with the chance to win is answer the question below, and leave your contact details.