What's on your Metal Mix Vol.1 CD?

Picked up the new issue of Metal Hammer yet? If not, here’s 15 reasons to buy a copy! We’re giving away some of the best songs of the year from the Mastodon, King 810, Behemoth, Opeth and MORE!
1. Mastodon – The Motherload
An iron-cast rager to twerk to.
2. Opeth – Cusp Of Eternity
Prog’s modern kings smashed it once again.
3. Machine Head – Killers & Kings
A killer band on killer form. Machine fucking Head are back!
4. Within Temptation – Covered By Roses
Another knock-out from the Dutch heavyweights!
5. Of Mice & Men – Bones Exposed
Metal’s future big guns bring the bounce.
6. Behemoth – The Satanist
Being blasphemous has never felt this good.
7. King 810 – Best Nite Of My Life
An enticing, controversial gem.
8. Suicide Silence – Inherit The Crown
From tragedy comes this incredible return.
9. Upon A Burning Body – Bring The Rain
Grooves to chug whisky to!
10. Alaya – Inside
Another jewel in tech metal’s crown.
11. Brutai – Relapse
Intelligent noise from the UK’s capital.
12. Dripback – Shallow Lives
A disgraceful cockney racket.
13. Exist Immortal – Liberator
Vibrant and experimental metallic goodness.
14. Jesus Fucking Christ – Imma Gonna Kick U In Da Face
A lairy, different take on dancecore.
15. Boss Keloid – Locking Stumps
Like sludgy, clobbering riffs? Love this.
All of this on your FREE CD with Metal Hammer issue 265.