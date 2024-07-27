“You can stay small but, if you have something to say, you need to utilise these things”: Why James Hetfield is glad a Metallica fan spat on him in 1989

Accusations of “selling out” have followed Metallica for almost as long as they’ve been a band. From the moment the metal titans first touched an acoustic guitar in 1984, gatekeepers have been pissed off at them, sometimes for the most ludicrous of reasons. And one seemingly innocuous act that infuriated the purists was the first time the Four Horsemen made a music video.

Metallica made their MTV debut in 1989, with the release of the haunting clip for …And Justice For All single One. It was a moment of victory for the band, following years of rejection from mainstream TV and radio, even as Master Of Puppets became a megahit and they toured extensively with Ozzy Osbourne. As singer/guitarist James Hetfield revealed in 2018, however, that win didn’t enthuse everybody.

“When [MTV] asked us, ‘We need a video,’ that helped us a lot,” Papa Het reflected during a video interview on Justice…’s 30th anniversary. “There was one moment where I was at [legendary venue] The Stone on Broadway in San Francisco, there to see some metal band. Some kid came up to me and he spit on me!”

The ‘fan’ proceeded to verbally accost Hetfield, accusing him and his Metallica bandmates for selling out by making a music video. The frontman responded with undented bravado. “Right there, I went, ‘Yes we did. Fuck you!’” he remembered.

Hetfield goes on to sound shockingly grateful for the experience. He looks back on it almost three decades later as a learning curve, where he figured out that catering to insular minds would never let Metallica grow and develop.

“That’s when I started to realise, ‘OK, you can stay small and in this thing but, if you have something to say that’s really important, you need to utilise these things, whether it’s video, the internet or a movie.’ That’s what you gotta do: you gotta go for it!”

Following the release of One in ’89, Metallica would continue to flourish, headlining arenas around the world before topping global charts with 1991’s Black Album. The simplified-sounding follow-up again (unsurprisingly) riled up thrash’s elitists, but also affirmed its creators as the heavy metal band, setting new standards for what the genre can achieve commercially.

Decades on, Metallica continue to cram stadiums. The band just finished the European leg of their 2024 M72 tour and will embark on a series of North and Central American shows next month. See the full list of announced dates below.

Metallica: ...And Justice for All Interview with David Fricke - YouTube Watch On

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico