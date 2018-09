The master of the pop/metal mashup Isosine has just unveiled his latest creation featuring Katy Perry and Avenged Sevenfold.

Merging Perry’s global smash California Gurls with Avenged’s ball-stomper Bat Country, Isosine has managed pull off a song that actually kinda works. Sure, you’re probably not a Katy Perry fan (unlike some of the Hammer office), but you’ve gotta admit that the clever git has made the mashup work. LOOK!

Our only real criticism is that there isn’t enough Snoop.