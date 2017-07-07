Trending

What happened when 3Teeth supported Rammstein on tour?

Last week, 3Teeth played support to the mighty Rammstein in America. A pretty big deal. This is what went down.

3Teeth and Rammstein

3Teeth certainly get about, don’t they? Not only were they handpicked to support Tool last year, but they just played a couple of dates in the United States with the German wrecking machine Rammstein! Hitting both Chicago and New York, the Los Angeles industrialists brought their own brand electronic noisefuckery to massive stadiums, and by the looks of it, made some friends in the process – we’d love to drink Mezcal with Till Lindemann!

Here’s what went down through 3Teeth’s eyes as they opened for one of the biggest metal bands on the planet.

Northwell Health, Jones Beach, New York (July 25, 2017)

Arriving to Jones Beach Amphitheater for the first show.

Sizing up the venue with a sizeable cocktail in hand. The place looks like a left over vestige of Atlantis.

Sound checking while trying not to trigger any Rammstein stage explosives by accident.

The fridge benefits of touring with Rammstein.

Greasing up back stage and ready to blast.

Taking the stage.

Till inviting Lex back to his dressing room for several shots of vodka to discuss the fabric of space and time.

Guitarist bonding at the after party.

Victory.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, Illinois (July 27, 2017)

Feeling the Tillspiration.

Bringing it with full force.

Loving the Chicago Crowd.

Cooling them down half-way through the set.

Back to burning holes in brains with our modular rig.

Guerrillas in the mist.

We all drank and danced like it was Valhalla at the after party.

3Teeth released their new album Shutdown.exe earlier this year on OMF Records.

3TEETH - <shutdown.exe> album review

