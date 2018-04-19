We made a Stone Sour megamix for Rockville

Next week, Stone Sour join the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Ozzy, Foo Fighters, Five Finger Death Punch, Killswitch Engage, Power Trip and many more at Florida's most badass rock and metal festival – Rockville!

We're excited. So excited in fact that we picked out ten reasons why you should haul your ass down to Florida for the weekend!

To get us really in the mood for partying, we've made a Stone Sour megamix to get the blood pumping and beer flowing. Get stuck in!

Rockville takes place April 27-29 at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida. Get your tickets now.