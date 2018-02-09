We go on tour with Savage Messiah in Japan!

The London lords of metal Savage Messiah recently took a trip to Japan for a headline tour, and we were there to capture the action!

Selling out their very first Tokyo headline show is no easy task, and the legion of Japanese followers came out covered in Savage Messiah merch, with some even brandishing custom-made flags. Throughout the trip, the band found time to indulge in some of the country’s culture, visiting shrines, getting spiritual at Lake Saiko, and riding the infamous Bullet Train.

Check out our exclusive gallery below to see what happened when Savage Messiah visited the Land Of The Rising Sun.

All photos by Oliver Halfin.

Savage Messiah UK tour dates

Apr 13: Rock City Basement, Nottingham

Apr 14: Academy 3, Manchester

Apr 15: Cathouse, Glasgow

Apr 17: O2 Academy 2, Newcastle

Apr 18: O2 Academy 3, Birmingham

Apr 19: Underworld, London

