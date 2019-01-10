We asked a bunch of rock stars which album they lost their virginity to

Everyone can remember what they were listening to when they lost their virginity, right? What do you mean you were 'otherwise occupied'? Thankfully, some of our favourite musicians were actually paying attention to what was playing while they were getting jiggy with it for the very first time. And we've asked them to tell us about the soundtrack to their cherry-popping…

Corey Taylor (Slipknot/Stone Sour)

Depeche Mode – 101

“It was a Depeche Mode live album. It was right after it had come out and I was dating a girl who was really into them. I was into them but that album − or it could have been the sex − really made me turn the corner with them. I’ll put my hand up as a Depeche Mode fan after that one! Ha ha!”

Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society)

Pink Floyd – Dark Side Of The Moon

“I remember listening to Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon one time while making out with a chick. At parties and skating rinks, though, there’d be Bob Seger or The Cars playing, Bee Gees, shit like that.”

Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach)

INXS – Kick

“It was a horrible experience. I was, like, 16. My mom walked in so the chick jumped off me and I’m lying there with a raging hard-on. My mom was like, ‘Koby!’ My cock just went dooowwwn. I didn’t even get to finish up – my mom made me take her to the door. Does she know me now? Oh yeah, she knows... she knows whose dick she was.sucking.”

Biff Byford (Saxon)

Black Widow - Sacrifice

“It might have been to Come To The Sabbat on Sacrifce by Black Widow. I was probably with some witch woman and it was probably over quite quickly too! The song goes ‘Come, come, come to the sabbat...’ so I probably came and then she came and that was the end of that and we never actually got to the sabbat! Ha ha ha! So it was either Black Widow or some pop record, I suppose, like the bloody Osmonds! Ha ha ha!”

Slash (Guns N’Roses)

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

“I nearly first had sex to Aerosmith’s Rocks… I’d been courting this girl for months, finally got in her apartment while her mom was away and she put it on. I played it over and over until she said, ‘You might as well go!’ Usually, it’s the girl’s music that you end up having sex to. So it was probably something like Rumours which was very popular with the girls back then!”

Benji Webbe (Skindred)

Bob Marley – Kaya

“It’s a great album of Bob’s. I remember being in bed trying to undo a girl’s bra and had it on in the background. I tried to put my hands down her pants and ended up in my own cum, like! I hadn’t even got my dick out, ha ha! It was perfect love music and she was a big Bob Marley fan as well, so it worked!”

Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe)

Seals & Crofts – Summer Breeze

“It was Seals And Crofts, unfortunately, ha ha! I can remember the song but not the girl. I remember her mum’s cookies. And that’s why it happened because we were waiting for her mum’s cookies and I’m so fast that it just worked out perfectly.”

Satchel (Steel Panther)

Simon & Garfunkel – Bookends

“I was pretty young when I had sex for the first time, dude. I’m pretty sure it was to the song Mrs Robinson. Ironically, I was having sex with the babysitter. I remember I got a really, really good blowjob to that. I had a friend there and we double-teamed the babysitter! It was pretty awesome. I remember this because the sex was really good. I was always really good at sex. Some people are just born for sex. Plus, I was pretty well-hung at a young age.”

Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses)

Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick

“This is funny. I remember having my first sex. The girl was older than me: I was just a punk rock kid. She fuckin’ loved the song Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick by Ian Dury – yes, I know that the title is totally appropriate. I didn’t really know what I was doing, but she did, because she was 18 and I was 14, ha ha! I was like, ‘Whoa, I’m in another league now!’ It was kinda weird.”

Andrew WK

The Moody Blues – Days Of Future Passed

“I don’t like music during sex because music always takes my full attention away but my rst girlfriend who I lost my virginity to was really into the Moody Blues. It didn’t affect my performance too much. I still stayed the opposite of soft.”

Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder)

The Ramones – Rocket To Russia

“It was over fast! A good two minutes, just like a Ramones song.”

Chris Jericho (Fozzy)

Saigon Kick – The Lizard

“Saigon Kick! It wasn’t a ballad, it was a song called Feel The Same Way. I probably haven’t listened to it since, but that was the tune that I had my rst 12-second sexual experience to.”

Wednesday 13

Type O Negative – Bloody Kisses

“That I think is still the best album to have sex to.I said to the guys in Type O, ‘Man, do you know how many times I’ve fucked to your CD?!’ and they’re like, ‘Dude, do you know how many times I’ve fucked to it?!’ It’s for when you want to get it on – and not just a quick ‘band bang’ behind the port-a-Jon.”

Chris Motionless (Motionless In White)

Deftones – White Pony

The first album I had sex to… that’s a really funny question! I remember the exact situation except for the music that was playing at the time… this is terrible because I’m envisioning the moment right now… I wanna say Deftones, because before I ‘made the deed happen’, I always remember thinking that Deftones had to be the band. I wanna say White Pony, but I could be wrong.”

Barney Greenway (Napalm Death)

Dayglo Abortions – Feed Us A Fetus

“I think I recall who my first sexual partner was… If it’s the person I’m thinking of, we used to play Scared of People over and over again. It was probably very sloppy sex, accompanied by a ludicrous Canadian punk band. That sounds about right.”

Michael Starr (Steel Panther)

Deep Purple – Machinehead

“Jizzy Gillepsie, dyslexic jazz. No, what? I had sex to Deep Purple Machine Head [Michael now acts out various sexual positions while humming to Space Truckers.] I play that record and it takes me back to that time. I just remember my dad telling me it was all gonna be OK... while we were doing it.”

Silenoz (Dimmu Borgir)

Elvis Crespo – Suavamente

“It was some kind of salsa - the cool South American stuff. This guy sings merengue, a kind of music from Puerto Rico. You’re not gonna put on Cannibal Corpse or anything. Imagine it - Entrails Ripped From A Virgin’s Cunt! Ha ha ha!”

Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth)

Queensryche – The Warning

“The one that really became the soundtrack for me and my girlfriend was Queensrÿche’s The Warning. We would just go all night long with that album spinning on the old-style automatic turntable. It would play over and over, which happened quite a bit with The Warning, ha ha ha!”