Watching Linkin Park sing along to Outkast's Hey Ya! is the wholesome video that'll get you through Monday

This summer marks five years since the death of Linkin Park legend Chester Bennington, and while the tragic loss of such a vital and influential figurehead in the modern rock scene hasn't got any easier to get our heads around, we can still count ourselves lucky that we were able to have him with us in the first place.

One of the most heartwarming final pieces of footage of Chester recorded before his death involved he and two of his Linkin Park bandmates - namely vocalist Mike Shinoda and DJ Joe Hahn - appearing on Apple TV series Carpool Karaoke back in 2017. Recorded in July of that year, just weeks before Chester passed, it featured the trio alongside comedian and actor Ken Jeong in the typical Carpool Karaoke set-up, with Chester behind the wheel as the gang wail their way through some Linkin Park classics.

While highlights include Jeong ballsing up the lyrics to In The End and Chester managing to heroically ignore more of the comedian's nonsense to give an all-guns-blazing singalong to Numb, the finest moments of the show are surely when the group go off-brand and begin covering classics by other artists.

An honorary shout out should probably go to Shinoda and Jeong's lovably awkward duet of Aerosmith's I Don't Want To Miss A Thing, which takes place on a fully-fledged karaoke bus they board later on in the show, but for us, the best moment of the whole thing is all four men belting along to Outkast banger Hey Ya!, without a care in the world, right near the start.

Watch the Hey Ya! segment of the episode below, and watch the full thing over on Linkin Park's Facebook page.