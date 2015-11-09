Watch this man hand-fart all over Bring Me The Horizon

State Of The Fart’s Guy First has been reimagining classic metal songs with squeaky hand-farts for some time now.

While we’ve all accidentally performed the opening bassline to For Whom The Bell Tolls in the bath with our own bottoms, First has gone the extra mile and has demonstrated his special talent in front of Behemoth in an Israeli record shop. He’s also jammed with Devin Townsend backstage and even recorded a video for TeamRock earlier this year at Wacken.

Now, following on from his recent scatological spoof of Slayer’s Raining Blood, he’s now given Bring Me The Horizon’s 2013 Sempiternal track Can You Feel My Heart a flatulent makeover.