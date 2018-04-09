Watch Ghost's new frontman Cardinal Copia perform live

Just a few days ago Ghost revealed their new frontman as Cardinal Copia, and now live footage of the mystery man has surfaced on YouTube.

In the short clip below, Ghost are performing their track Cirice (from 2015's album Meliora) in an intimate, stripped back acoustic set.

According to The PRP, the band also played new single Rats at the show, although there is no footage online yet.

Last week, Loudwire had a brief chat with Cardinal Copia about Ghost's upcoming album, which he described as "a record about survival, even though it's a record totally drenched with the threat of death."

"But for me, it is pure, very honest, very real, and for lack of a better phrase, very sincere, Ghost has always been about make-believe. And it's still about make-believe. But it feels very good to create something that is totally from the heart — not to say that previous records have not been from the heart. But this is very close to the heart. And still be able to intertwine those things."

There has been no word as yet on what's going on with Papa 0 or when the long-awaited Ghost album is actually coming our way.

May 05: Riverside Live, CA

May 06: Tucson Convention Center, AZ

May 08: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 10: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

May 11: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

May 12: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

May 15: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

May 16: Syracuse The Oncenter, NY

May 19: Camden MMRBQ 2018 BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 20: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

May 22: Asheville US Cellular Center, NC

May 25: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

May 27: Memphis The Cannon Center For The Performing Arts, TN