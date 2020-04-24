Watch a young kid dressed as Corey Taylor lose his shit to Slipknot

The whole world is finding inventive amusing ways of filling their time during the COVID-19 lockdown. For Kris Frost, drummer with Texas hardcore band Departure, this involves filming his pre-teen son absolutely losing his shit to Slipknot's Spit It Out while dressed as Corey Taylor, complete with red jumsuit, homemade mask and what looks like a milk carton as a mic.

This is right up near the top of the list of entertaining things we've seen during lockdown. Throw in a cameo by the family dog, and it wins the internet today.

Frost Sr has been taken aback by the attention, writing: “Holy smokes everyone! Yall all have made my son and I have such an incredible day. He is overjoyed at all the comments and shares, as am I!!”

There's just one burning question: what does Corey Taylor think?