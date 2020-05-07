Watch a guy nail Rage Against The Machine and Nirvana on a slide guitar in the middle of Montana

With all the craziness going on in the world right now, there's something weirdly comforting about the idea of a man in a flannel shirt taking himself into the wilds of Montana and filming himself shredding through songs by Rage Against The Machine, Tool, Nirvana, the Rolling Stones and Queens Of The Stone Age on slide guitar.

This hero’s name is Dan Dubuque, and his plan is simple: take himself and his instrument to various socially-isolated locations and rip through a bunch of rock and metal tunes like the Flying V had never been invented.

So far, he's tackled Queens Of The Stone Age's Little Sister on the side of a cliff, Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box and the Stones’ Paint It Black at the edge of a forest, Tool’s Descending by the side of a frozen lake and- our hands-down favourite – a shit-kickin’, bourbon-guzzlin’ romp through Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name. And the strange thing is, they all work way better than you'd ever imagine.

Slide guitar dude, we salute you. You are a hero for our times.

