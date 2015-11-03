This grindcore grandmother is more metal than you

Dubbed The Grindmother, this 67 year old grandma is perhaps keeping the heavy metal dream alive with her own brand of grindcore.

You might remember The Grindmother from earlier this year, when she became an overnight sensation after recording vocals for grind band Corrupt Leaders. And now the inevitable has happened, she’s been in training and recorded her very first solo effort in the form of Any Cost.

Can your nan do this?

There are sadly no tour dates yet, but you can keep up to date with The Grindmother on Facebook.