Vote for your favourite Rage Against The Machine song

Unless you’ve been living under a rather large boulder on the surface of Neptune, you’ll surely be aware that the mighty Rage Against The Machine are on the cover of this month’s Metal Hammer magazine! The band that tore the ‘90s to pieces with their ferocious and vital self-titled debut album and sparked a revolution across rock music and beyond.

The new issue of Metal Hammer tells the incredible story of their 1992 debut record, talking exclusively to the band and producer Garth Richardson. It’s almost unfathomable to think that one album could produce such life-affirming music as Take The Power Back, Bombtrack, Bullet In The Head and – of course – Killing In The Name. Songs that sound as fresh and important in 2017 as they did 25 years ago.

But which Rage Against The Machine song is the best? Which one instantly sends your fist into the air and starts an inferno in your heart? Have your say below. We also included the covers from Renegades because, y’know, they’re also ridiculously good.

The song voted The Greatest Rage Against The Machine Song Of All Time by Hammer readers will be announced next week.

In the mean time, you can get your copy of the new issue of Metal Hammer here.

