Vote for your favourite metal album of 2018 (so far)

Metal has been having a kickass 2018 so far. We've had outstanding albums from the heavyweights of Judas Priest, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Ghost and Parkway Drive, plus some delicious slabs of noise from the young guns Svalbard, Zeal & Ardor, Møl, Conjurer, Fucked And Bound and more.

We have already listed our 50 best metal albums of 2018 (so far), but now we want to know what you think! Below are the 50 in alphabetical order, but you can also add your own album at the bottom – remember to include artist and album title.

The poll is open the morning of July 2 (UK time), so you have plenty of time to listen to every album and make an informed decision.

Go go go!