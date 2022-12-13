Vote for the Best Rock Songs of 2022

The new issue of Classic Rock is out now, and it's the usual end-of-year spectacular: the best albums of the year, lots of pages devoted to those albums, and lots of interviews with lots of the nice rock star folk who made those albums.

We've also compiled our favourite songs of the year, the tracks that have kept the our enthusiasm on the boil, our brains engaged and the office a-buzz. But we'd like to improve on that list, and we need your help.

So we've taken those songs and added them to every winner from this year's Tracks Of The Week competitions, smooshing them together to build what we're claiming (solely for the purposes of this paragraph) to be the definitive list of the best songs of the year.

In reality, of course, it's nothing of the sort. 100,000 tracks are uploaded to streaming platforms every single day, so we're only scratching the very surface of the surface with our longlist, and there's lots missing. Hey! Just thought of one! And another! See?

So if there's something you'd like to add to the list, we've provided an empty field for you to do so at the foot of the list (please use the format: artist name - song title). And you can choose up to 10 songs, because choosing one is hard.

Below you'll find a handy playlist, and then the ballot box of rock. Thank you in advance.