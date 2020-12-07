Vote for the best album of 2020

Okay, we get it: 2020 has been one hell of a year. We know we don't need to spend too much time going over the small matter of the global pandemic that has upended the music industry – along with the rest of the world – this year. Nor do we need to remind you about the sheer number of festivals cancelled, albums postponed, tours delayed, beloved venues (and their staff) facing an uncertain future. Yeah, it's been one hell of a year alright.

Still, despite it all, 2020 has seen its fair share of future classics emerging from every corner of the alternative music universe. Whether it's experimental blues rock or good, old-fashioned rock'n'roll, chances are you found something new to love this year. And now, as the end of 2020 mercifully screeches into view, we're asking you to cast your mind back over a year of excellent music and crown the album of this most peculiar of years.

We've compiled a long-list of albums we loved the most at Louder Towers this year. Let us know which of these albums have made your 2020 a better place by voting in the poll below. If we've left out your particular favourite, you can add your own suggestion in the field at the bottom of the poll. Please use the format of 'Artist Name - Album Title' when adding your own answers.

You get five votes, so make 'em count. Results will be published in the coming weeks, so be sure to check back.