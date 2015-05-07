Video: Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn on 'Madness'

Sleeping With Sirens vocalist Kellin Quinn sat down with TeamRock to discuss his personal highlights ‘Madness’.

Madness marked a new chapter for the Michigan-based quintet. Their fourth full-length album – and first for the Epitaph label – was the first to feature former Cinematic Sunrise guitarist Nick Martin, who took over from Jesse Lawson after his departure in 2013.

Says Kellin of the album’s lead single Kick Me: “That song has this sound to it that I haven’t heard in a really long time. When we wrote it, I had bands like Offspring in mind – even Refused. I just wanted that raw ‘fuck you’ energy, I guess.”

Find out which other tracks the vocalist discusses in the video below…

