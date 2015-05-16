VIDEO: Rock On The Range Day One

The first day of Rock On The Range is now complete and day two is underway, but what did it all look like?

We talk to members of Beartooth, Falling In Reverse and Slipknot about their thoughts on one of America’s biggest rock and metal’s festivals which is now celebrating its ninth year. But what do the fans think of the weekend? We chased down some of the most passionate fans on the planet – including two horses – to find out their thoughts on Rock On The Range.

Plus we’ve also got loads of exclusive live and backstage footage – including from inside Slipknot’s dressing room. Check it out below: