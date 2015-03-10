Video: Nothing More at Soundwave

While we were at the Soundwave Festival, we caught up with Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins and bassist Daniel Oliver to find out about their Australian shows, kangaroo burgers and their UK shows with Halestorm.

Says Hawkins: “We’ve crossed paths with Halestorm in a bunch of different ways, but wasn’t until we were in Nashville that we formally met them and got to hang out. Lzzy [Hale] and one of the guys came by and saw our set at this tiny dive bar that didn’t have any air conditioning. I remember everybody being drenched in sweat. We threw around the idea of touring together and fast-forward a few months, it happened!”

Watch the full interview below.

There’s still time to catch them on the Halestorm tour. They play:

Mar 10: London Roundhouse Mar 12: Southampton O2 Guildhall Mar 13: Cardiff University Great Hall Mar 14: Manchester O2 Apollo

Support comes from Detroit metallers Wilson.