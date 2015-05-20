VIDEO: Marmozets – Brits On Tour

Last weekend we went to Rock On The Range in Ohio, and undoubtedly one of the best performances we saw was Marmozets tearing the Jagermeister stage to shreds.

Shortly after their set, we tracked down Becca and Sam MacIntyre to find out what they thought about Rock On The Range, being the only British band on the bill for the day and what it’s like touring the world with your family. Becca also revealed they’ve started writing the follow-up to The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets.

And we received an impromptu phone call from Sam’s girlfriend, which was nice.

