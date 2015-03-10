Video: Fall Out Boy at Soundwave

TeamRock caught up with Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump and guitarist Joe Trohman backstage at the Sydney leg of the Soundwave Festival.

In this filmed interview, the pair discuss their fans’ reaction to their latest album release, American Beauty/American Psycho, the secret to managing chronic back pain and the disadvantages of watching epic films on tiny aeroplane screens.

“I’ve seen Guardians Of The Galaxy so many times now,” reveals Stump. “That [small screen] really captures [the magic]. Just like when I saw Interstellar or Gravity…”

Adds Trohman: “IMAX? No thanks!”

He’s definitely being sarcastic, there. Watch the full interview in the video below.