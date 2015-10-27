Venomous Concept premiere brutalising new track Anthem

What happens when members of Napalm Death and Brutal Truth get together to make music? Well, it’s not going to sound like Ed fucking Sheeran, is it?

Formed as an opportunity for these grind veterans to indulge their punk rock urges, Venomous Concept play it hard, fast and nasty – proper punk rock, in other words, and with plenty of metallic oomph to ensure that every short, sharp blast of snot-encrusted noise hits its target with maximum impact. A taster from this scabrous ensemble’s long-awaited third album – the follow-up to 2008’s rampaging Poisoned Apple – Anthem sums up the VC code beautifully… and that’s just about the only beautiful thing going on here. If bland, mainstream punk chips your tits, here’s the antidote: raging hardcore insanity played by extremity diehards. All the riffs, all the fury, all the chaos. Play loud or fuck off.