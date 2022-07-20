All the new metal albums coming out in 2022

Every key new metal album released between now and the end of 2022

Albums Of 2022

After the chaos of the past two years, the metal world seems to be back on track, with hundred of albums released already in 2022. But there’s still a flood of releases to come this year, including new albums from Slipknot, Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Lamb Of God and more.

To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of all the big metal albums still to be released in 2022. And check back regularly, because we’ll  be updating it whenever we hear of anything new…

July 22, 2022      

Fame On Fire - Welcome To The Chaos   Buy now (opens in new tab)
Hatriot - The Vale Of Shadows  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Imperial Triumphant - Spirit Of Ecstasy  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Karl Sanders - Saurian Apocalypse  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Nebula - Transmissions From Mothership Earth  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Nicolas Cage Fighter - The Bones That Grew From Pain Buy now (opens in new tab)
Oceans Of Slumber - Starlight and Ash  Buy now (opens in new tab)   
Palisades - Reaching Hypercritical  Buy now (opens in new tab)  
Spite - Dedication To Flesh  Buy now (opens in new tab)   
Teethgrinder - Dystopia  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Witchery - Nightside  Buy now (opens in new tab)    

July 29, 2022      

Arch Enemy - Deceivers Buy Now
(opens in new tab)Blacktoothed - Juli Buy Now
(opens in new tab)Dance Gavin Dance - Jackpot Juicer Buy Now (opens in new tab)
Funeral Chic - Roman Candle Buy Now (opens in new tab)
Krisiun - Mortem Solis Buy Now (opens in new tab)
My Sleeping Karma - Atma Buy Now (opens in new tab)
Oceans - Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing EP
Reeking Aura - Blood And Bonemeal Buy Now (opens in new tab)
Stick To Your Guns - Spectre Buy Now (opens in new tab)
Torture Killer - Dead Inside EP Buy Now (opens in new tab)

August 5, 2022   

Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Army  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Einherjer - Norse And Dangerous  Buy now (opens in new tab)   
H.E.A.T. - Force Majeure  Buy now (opens in new tab)       
Psycroptic - Divine Council  Buy now (opens in new tab)    
Soulfly - Totem  Buy now (opens in new tab)   
Tool - Fear Inoculum (Vinyl box set)  Buy now (opens in new tab)    

August 12, 2022 

Boris - Heavy Rocks  Buy now (opens in new tab)     
Hollywood Undead - Hotel Kalifornia  Buy now 
(opens in new tab)Norma Jean - Deathrattle Sing For Me  Buy now (opens in new tab)     

August 19, 2022 

Alpha Wolf/Holding Absence - The Lost & The Longing Split EP 
Conan - Evidence Of Immortality  Buy now (opens in new tab)   
Five Finger Death Punch - Afterlife   Buy now (opens in new tab)
Hammer King - Kingdemonium  Buy now (opens in new tab)      
Heilung - Drif   Buy now (opens in new tab)     
I Prevail - True Power  Buy now (opens in new tab)  
Orthodox - Learning To Dissolve  Buy now    
(opens in new tab)Russian Circles - Gnosis  Buy now (opens in new tab)        
Soilwork - Övergivenheten  Buy now (opens in new tab)    
Spirit Adrift - 20 Centuries Gone   Buy now (opens in new tab)   
Thundermother - Black And Gold  Buy now (opens in new tab)   

August 26, 2022 

Brymir - Voices In The Sky  Buy now (opens in new tab)   
Dreadnought - The Endless   Buy now (opens in new tab)  
Hierophant - Death Siege  Buy now (opens in new tab)      
Machine Head - Of Kingdom And Crown   Buy now (opens in new tab) 
Sigh - Shiki  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Thoughtcrimes – Altered Pasts Buy now (opens in new tab)

September 2, 2022      

156/Silence - Narrative 
Blind Guardian - The God Machine   Buy now (opens in new tab)
Defacing God - The Resurrection Of Lilith Buy now (opens in new tab)
The Hu - Rumble Of Thunder  Buy now (opens in new tab) 
Kings X - Three Sides Of One  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!  Buy now (opens in new tab)     
Miss May I - Curse Of Existence   Buy now (opens in new tab)    
Trial - Feed The Fire  Buy now (opens in new tab)     

September 9, 2022      

Allen/Olzon - Army Of Dreamers   Buy now (opens in new tab)   
Bloodbath - Survival Of The Sickest  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Crippled Black Phoenix - Banefyre  Buy now  
(opens in new tab)Electric Callboy - Tekkno   Buy now (opens in new tab)      
Fallujah - Empyrean    Buy now (opens in new tab)   
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Parkway Drive - Darker Still  Buy now (opens in new tab)  
Revocation - Netherheaven   Buy now (opens in new tab)  
Until I Wake - Inside My Head         

September 16, 2022    

Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach  Buy now (opens in new tab)
The Darling Fire - Distortions  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Destrage - SO MUCH. too much.   Buy now (opens in new tab)  
The Devil Wears Prada - Color Decay  Buy now (opens in new tab)      
Ginevera - We Belong To The Stars 
Phobophilic - Enveloping Absurdity  Buy now (opens in new tab) 
Wolfheart – King Of The North 

September 23, 2022    

Gaerea - Mirage  Buy now (opens in new tab)  
Invictus - Unstoppable 
KEN Mode - Null   Buy now (opens in new tab) 
Stratovarius - Survive  Buy now (opens in new tab)  
Venom Inc. - There's Only Black  Buy now (opens in new tab)    

September 30, 2022    

Alice Cooper - Live From The Astroturf  Buy now (opens in new tab)    
Dark Forest - Ridge & Furrow EP     
Dropkick Murphys - This Machine Still Kills Fascists  Buy now   
Slipknot – The End, So Far  Buy now (opens in new tab)    
Tankard - Pavlov's Dawgs  Buy now (opens in new tab)     

October 7, 2022 

Armed For Apocalypse - Ritual Violence   Buy now (opens in new tab)  
Caustic Casanova - Glass Enclosed Nerve Center  Buy now (opens in new tab)       
Lamb Of God - Omens  Buy now (opens in new tab) 
Queensryche - Digital Noise Alliance       

October 14, 2022

Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings  Buy now (opens in new tab) 
Avoid - Cult Mentality    
Boston Manor - Datura  Buy now (opens in new tab) 
Nothing More - Spirits   Buy now (opens in new tab) 
Skid Row - The Gang's All Here  Buy now (opens in new tab)      
Sleeping With Sirens - Complete Collapse 
We Came As Romans - Darkbloom   Buy now (opens in new tab)

October 21, 2022

Architects - The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Avatarium - Death, Where Is Your Sting  Buy now  
(opens in new tab)Avantasia - A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower  Buy now (opens in new tab)     
Cabal - Magno Interitus  Buy now (opens in new tab)

October 28, 2022

Devin Townsend - Lightwork  
Palaye Royale - Fever Dream  Buy now (opens in new tab)
Psychonaut - Violate Consensus Reality    

November 4, 2022       

Frank Bello - Then I'm Gone EP       

November 18, 2022     

Threshold - Dividing Lines  Buy now (opens in new tab)     

