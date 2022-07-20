All the new metal albums coming out in 2022

After the chaos of the past two years, the metal world seems to be back on track, with hundred of albums released already in 2022. But there’s still a flood of releases to come this year, including new albums from Slipknot, Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Lamb Of God and more.

To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of all the big metal albums still to be released in 2022. And check back regularly, because we’ll be updating it whenever we hear of anything new…

July 22, 2022

Fame On Fire - Welcome To The Chaos Buy now (opens in new tab)

Hatriot - The Vale Of Shadows Buy now (opens in new tab)

Imperial Triumphant - Spirit Of Ecstasy Buy now (opens in new tab)

Karl Sanders - Saurian Apocalypse Buy now (opens in new tab)

Nebula - Transmissions From Mothership Earth Buy now (opens in new tab)

Nicolas Cage Fighter - The Bones That Grew From Pain Buy now (opens in new tab)

Oceans Of Slumber - Starlight and Ash Buy now (opens in new tab)

Palisades - Reaching Hypercritical Buy now (opens in new tab)

Spite - Dedication To Flesh Buy now (opens in new tab)

Teethgrinder - Dystopia Buy now (opens in new tab)

Witchery - Nightside Buy now (opens in new tab)

July 29, 2022

Arch Enemy - Deceivers Buy Now

Blacktoothed - Juli Buy Now

(opens in new tab)Dance Gavin Dance - Jackpot Juicer Buy Now (opens in new tab)

Funeral Chic - Roman Candle Buy Now (opens in new tab)

Krisiun - Mortem Solis Buy Now (opens in new tab)

My Sleeping Karma - Atma Buy Now (opens in new tab)

Oceans - Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing EP

Reeking Aura - Blood And Bonemeal Buy Now (opens in new tab)

Stick To Your Guns - Spectre Buy Now (opens in new tab)

Torture Killer - Dead Inside EP Buy Now (opens in new tab)

August 5, 2022

Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Army Buy now (opens in new tab)

Einherjer - Norse And Dangerous Buy now (opens in new tab)

H.E.A.T. - Force Majeure Buy now (opens in new tab)

Psycroptic - Divine Council Buy now (opens in new tab)

Soulfly - Totem Buy now (opens in new tab)

Tool - Fear Inoculum (Vinyl box set) Buy now (opens in new tab)

August 12, 2022

Boris - Heavy Rocks Buy now (opens in new tab)

Hollywood Undead - Hotel Kalifornia Buy now

(opens in new tab)Norma Jean - Deathrattle Sing For Me Buy now (opens in new tab)

August 19, 2022

Alpha Wolf/Holding Absence - The Lost & The Longing Split EP

Conan - Evidence Of Immortality Buy now (opens in new tab)

Five Finger Death Punch - Afterlife Buy now (opens in new tab)

Hammer King - Kingdemonium Buy now (opens in new tab)

Heilung - Drif Buy now (opens in new tab)

I Prevail - True Power Buy now (opens in new tab)

Orthodox - Learning To Dissolve Buy now

Russian Circles - Gnosis Buy now (opens in new tab)

Soilwork - Övergivenheten Buy now (opens in new tab)

Spirit Adrift - 20 Centuries Gone Buy now (opens in new tab)

Thundermother - Black And Gold Buy now (opens in new tab)

August 26, 2022

Brymir - Voices In The Sky Buy now (opens in new tab)

Dreadnought - The Endless Buy now (opens in new tab)

Hierophant - Death Siege Buy now (opens in new tab)

Machine Head - Of Kingdom And Crown Buy now (opens in new tab)

Sigh - Shiki Buy now (opens in new tab)

Thoughtcrimes – Altered Pasts Buy now (opens in new tab)



September 2, 2022

156/Silence - Narrative

Blind Guardian - The God Machine Buy now (opens in new tab)

Defacing God - The Resurrection Of Lilith Buy now (opens in new tab)

The Hu - Rumble Of Thunder Buy now (opens in new tab)

Kings X - Three Sides Of One Buy now (opens in new tab)

Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! Buy now (opens in new tab)

Miss May I - Curse Of Existence Buy now (opens in new tab)

Trial - Feed The Fire Buy now (opens in new tab)

September 9, 2022

Allen/Olzon - Army Of Dreamers Buy now (opens in new tab)

Bloodbath - Survival Of The Sickest Buy now (opens in new tab)

Crippled Black Phoenix - Banefyre Buy now

(opens in new tab)Electric Callboy - Tekkno Buy now (opens in new tab)

Fallujah - Empyrean Buy now (opens in new tab)

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 Buy now (opens in new tab)

Parkway Drive - Darker Still Buy now (opens in new tab)

Revocation - Netherheaven Buy now (opens in new tab)

Until I Wake - Inside My Head

September 16, 2022

Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Buy now (opens in new tab)

The Darling Fire - Distortions Buy now (opens in new tab)

Destrage - SO MUCH. too much. Buy now (opens in new tab)

The Devil Wears Prada - Color Decay Buy now (opens in new tab)

Ginevera - We Belong To The Stars

Phobophilic - Enveloping Absurdity Buy now (opens in new tab)

Wolfheart – King Of The North



September 23, 2022

Gaerea - Mirage Buy now (opens in new tab)

Invictus - Unstoppable

KEN Mode - Null Buy now (opens in new tab)

Stratovarius - Survive Buy now (opens in new tab)

Venom Inc. - There's Only Black Buy now (opens in new tab)

September 30, 2022

Alice Cooper - Live From The Astroturf Buy now (opens in new tab)

Dark Forest - Ridge & Furrow EP

Dropkick Murphys - This Machine Still Kills Fascists Buy now

Slipknot – The End, So Far Buy now (opens in new tab)

Tankard - Pavlov's Dawgs Buy now (opens in new tab)

October 7, 2022

Armed For Apocalypse - Ritual Violence Buy now (opens in new tab)

Caustic Casanova - Glass Enclosed Nerve Center Buy now (opens in new tab)

Lamb Of God - Omens Buy now (opens in new tab)

Queensryche - Digital Noise Alliance

October 14, 2022

Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings Buy now (opens in new tab)

Avoid - Cult Mentality

Boston Manor - Datura Buy now (opens in new tab)

Nothing More - Spirits Buy now (opens in new tab)

Skid Row - The Gang's All Here Buy now (opens in new tab)

Sleeping With Sirens - Complete Collapse

We Came As Romans - Darkbloom Buy now (opens in new tab)

October 21, 2022

Architects - The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit Buy now (opens in new tab)

Avatarium - Death, Where Is Your Sting Buy now

(opens in new tab)Avantasia - A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Buy now (opens in new tab)

Cabal - Magno Interitus Buy now (opens in new tab)

October 28, 2022

Devin Townsend - Lightwork

Palaye Royale - Fever Dream Buy now (opens in new tab)

Psychonaut - Violate Consensus Reality

November 4, 2022

Frank Bello - Then I'm Gone EP

November 18, 2022

Threshold - Dividing Lines Buy now (opens in new tab)