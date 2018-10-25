Upcoming album releases

With so much new music on offer, it's hard to keep track of when albums are being released. But don't worry, we've created this handy schedule for you to keep track of all the big albums and killer underground records coming over the next year.
Here is every upcoming album release that we're aware of right now. We've got some pre-ordering to do...
Albums released in October 2018
26 Oct: Avast – Mother Culture
26 Oct: Blackberry Smoke – The Southern Ground Sessions
26 Oct: Bloodbath – The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn
26 Oct: Cognitive – Matricide
26 Oct: Haken – Vector
26 Oct: Hate Eternal – Upon Desolate Sands
26 Oct: Languish – Unworthy
26 Oct: Leonov – Wake
26 Oct: Nothgard – Malady X
26 Oct: Pijn – Loss
26 Oct: Saves The Day – 9
26 Oct: Sirenia – Arcane Astral Aeons
26 Oct: Super Unison – Stella
26 Oct: The Browning – Geist
26 Oct: The Struts – Young & Dangerous
26 Oct: Unleashed – The Hunt For White Christ
26 Oct: Warrell Dane – Shadow Work
Albums released in November 2018
2 Nov: Arsis – Visitant
2 Nov: Cancer – Shadow Gripped
2 Nov: Metallica – ...And Justice For All remastered
2 Nov: Opeth – Garden Of The Titans (Live At Red Rocks Ampitheatre)
2 Nov: Sick Of It All – Wake The Sleeping Dragon!
2 Nov: Silent Planet – When The End Began
2 Nov: Sylvaine – Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone
2 Nov: Tenacious D – Post-Apocalypto
2 Nov: The Ocean – Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic
2 Nov: The Prodigy – No Tourists
2 Nov: Witherfall – A Prelude To Sorrow
9 Nov: All That Remains – Victim Of The New Disease
9 Nov: Architects – Holy Hell
9 Nov: Burning Witches – Hexenhammer
9 Nov: Cold Night For Alligators – Fervor
9 Nov: Flat Earth – None For One
9 Nov: Four Stroke Baron – Planet Silver Screen
9 Nov: Imagine Dragons – Origins
9 Nov: Lucifer’s Child – The Order
9 Nov: Muse – Simulation Theory
9 Nov: Psycroptic – As The Kingdom Drowns
9 Nov: Shvpes – Greater Than
9 Nov: Unhold – Here Is The Blood
9 Nov: Vouna – Vouna
16 Nov: Amon Amarth – The Pursuit Of Vikings (Live At Summer Breeze)
16 Nov: Brothers Of Metal – Prophecy Of Ragnarök
16 Nov: Chrome Division – One Last Ride
16 Nov: Eluveitie – Slania
16 Nov: Funeral Chic – Superstition
16 Nov: Jonestown – Dyatlov
16 Nov: Memphis May Fire – Broken
16 Nov: Nita Strauss – Controlled Chaos
16 Nov: Portrayal Of Guilt – Let Pain Be Your Guide
16 Nov: Sigh – Heir To Despair
16 Nov: Slegest – Introvert
16 Nov: The Smashing Pumpkins – Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1
16 Nov: Warkings – Reborn
23 Nov: Cattle Decapitation – Medium Rarities
23 Nov: In The Woods… – Cease The Day
23 Nov: Obliteration – Cenotaph Obscure
23 Nov: Unearth – Extinction(s)
23 Nov: Wardruna – Skald
23 Nov: Witchthroat Serpent – Swallow The Venom
30 Nov: Neil Young – Songs For Judy
30 Nov: Sarah Longfield – Disparity
Albums released in December 2018
7 Dec: La Muerte – La Muerte
7 Dec: Mayhem – Grand Declaration Of War
7 Dec: Van Morrison – The Prophet Speaks
14 Dec: Within Temptation – Resist
14 Dec: Dirge – Lost Empyrean
Albums released in January 2019
11 January: Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
25 January: Puppy – The Goat