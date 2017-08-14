Unboxing Black Sabbath's Ten Year War vinyl box set

Next month, Black Sabbath are releasing a very special box set titled The Ten Year War. The name comes from a very rare brochure that was released back in the ‘70s having a cheeky pop at journalists who negatively reviewed the band. Said brochure has been reproduced and is just one of the many items inside the new set – seriously, it’s incredible how much Sabbathy goodness is in there.

The Ten Year War set includes splatter vinyl reissues of the first eight Black Sabbath albums, two rare singles from Japan and Chile, a 1978 tour programme, a poster, a hardback book and a crucifix-shaped USB (known as the Crucistick, get it?) that contains the audio for all eight albums in high definition MQA audio.

But why are we bothering listing all of these awesome heavy metal artefacts when we could show you? Check out this exclusive unboxing video of the Ten Year War set below. Start drooling now.

The Ten Year War box set is now available for pre-order via PledgeMusic.

The Ten Year War box set contents

Black Sabbath

Paranoid

Master Of Reality (including original fold-out colour poster)

Vol.4

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Sabotage

Technical Ecstacy

Never Say Die

Japanese version of Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)/Black Sabbath

Chilean version of Paranoid/The Wizard (only 100 copies of the original radio promo were pressed)

Crucifix shaped Black Sabbath USB stick, exclusive to this box set, which can be worn round the neck and contains MQA high definition audio of the first eight Black Sabbath albums

The extremely rare The Ten Year War brochure, reproduced from the original publication

Hardback book, featuring accolades from the cream of rock royalty, coupled with official and candid iconic photography of the band during their 1970s tours, recording sessions and photo-shoots

Tenth Anniversary World Tour 1978 Official Programme, impeccably reproduced

Reprinted tour poster from the 1972 Seattle Centre Arena show.

