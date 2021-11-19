UK industrial metallers Red Method commemorate International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day with a moving new single

London’s fast-rising industrial metallers Red Method are no strangers to talking difficult subjects head on. Having dealt with issues such as dementia on their track The Absent, which featured guest vocals from Sikth co-frontman Mikee Goodman, the band are releasing a new single, Adriel, and an accompanying video to commemorate the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day that takes place tomorrow, Saturday November 20.

Established by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an opportunity for survivors of suicide loss to come together, and through sharing their experience, to find a connection, understanding and hope.

“Adriel is a true story about a very close friend of mine who tragically took his own life many years ago,” says Red Method frontman, Jeremy Solomon. “It took over 20 years to find comfort in writing this song. The best way I can describe the grief and trauma I carried over the years is to say that it’s similar to carrying stones in your pocket. When you walk, the stone brushes against your skin. You always feel it but depending on the way you stand or the way your body moves, the smooth edges might barely graze your body and you might not feel anything, just numbness. Sometimes you can lean the wrong way and the sharp edges will cut into you deep, but you have to keep going, because not everyone knows about your stones, or if they do, they don’t realise how much pain they bring.”

Previewed exclusively by Louder and directed by Richard Oakes and Adam Leader of Dark Fable Media, the video for Adriel is a visually inventive and moving experience. It combines a devastating narrative running backwards in time with a cinematically filmed band performance that was recorded in reverse but run forward in real time. Heavy on the groove and heavier in its cathartic mix of technical fervour, growls and Fear Factory-esque cleans, Adriel is a descent into an emotional maelstrom, but one that seeks a route out and beyond.

“We wanted to share this song on this day, hoping it will resonate with all,” adds Jeremy. “We want to let everyone know that they are not alone. Don’t ignore the signs. Try not to wallow in self-pity and reach out to those around you. You are all amazing.”

Adriel is the final single released from Red Method’s debut album For The Sick, available on streaming services and the Red Method merch page.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day takes place on November 20, 2021. If you are struggling with any of the issues raised here, call Samaritans for free on 116 123

Further help and resources can be found at the Papyrus site for the prevention of young suicide

Red Method are currently on tour with The Five Hundred. Remaining dates are below

November 19: The Asylum, Birmingham

November 20: Finns, Weymouth

November 21: The Cavern, Exeter

December 2: Komedia: Brighton

December 3: Billy Bootleggers, Nottingham

December 4: The Fighting Cocks, Kingston

December 5: Cobblestones, Bridgwater