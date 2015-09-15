True black metal tyrants Tsjuder stream new album in full

It may be four years since Tsjuder released their comeback album, Legion Helvete, which proceeded another four years in which the Oslo band were dispersed to the coldest and most ravaging of winds, but it’s unlikely that the band have spent the intervening years in a state of self-reassessment.

Tsjuder play True Norwegian Black Metal, they have an arsenal of battleaxes, blazing torches, riffs that will tear your face off in the manner of a shoal of demon-possessed piranha fish fed crack cocaine as an hors d’oeuvres, and the unyielding power of Satan at their behest.

All of which have been drawn up in to the stupefying whirlwind that is their latest album, Antiliv, unleashed from the Season Of Mist kennels on September 18. Mercilessly savage from the off, but not without some deft touches redirecting the line of attack, Antiliv is 46 minutes and 15 seconds of cold-hearted aural battery that would stop a White Walker in its tracks, and we are proud to host a full stream in all its scything glory.

“Our new album Antiliv is yet another fist in the face of everyone,” say the band between mouthfuls of raw, bloody meat. “It’s TSJUDER. It’s pure black metal with no fucking compromises. This record consist of tracks with variations from full-throttle blastbeats to slow and harsh grooves. The title is well reflected in the songs and lyrics, where life isn’t very much appreciated. We have stated that Tsjuder will forever play raw and brutal black metal – Antiliv is yet more proof of our words!”

Steal through the forests at the dead of night, slay an elk (for vegetarians, stirring a cauldron filled with water hemlock will suffice) and offer its spit-roasted carcass to Antiliv below!

