Tracks of the Week

The past seven days saw a sparkling cavalcade of rock greatness. You want pulsating electro rock, bouncy pop punk and seething metal which will hurt your mind? It’s all here…

**PVRIS – Holy **Part pop-punk, part electro-rock, part straight-up pop; Pvris defy generic classification. And they’re bound to leave the more grown-up, riff-obsessed rock aficionados cold. But for a whole generation of kids both sides of the pond, this Boston trio are one of the hottest new acts to emerge on the music scene in years. Their debut record White Noise came out last winter on Rise Records, and it’s full of infectious hits containing massive hooks and a deep-rooted fascination with the supernatural – as the band’s latest single further attests.

**THY ART IS MURDER – Holy War **Aussie deathcore crew Thy Art Is Murder have ditched the more classic metal approach to writing lyrics based on “fantasy and gore” with their latest record, instead favouring the Megadeth approach of addressing “real” issues. Hence the hard-hitting, direct assault of Holy War, which comes in like an atomic wrecking ball, even if TAIM aren’t the first to use that title. Their new album came out this week, and sees the band tackling topical issues in typically brutal and aggressive fashion. Catch them on tour in the UK and Europe this August.

**AWOLNATION – I Am **Another slice of electro-pop infused rock, this time from Californian indietronic act Awolnation. It’s the brainchild of Aaron Bruno, who writes, plays, produces, and basically does everything on his own, which is perhaps why it took four years to follow-up the runaway sensation that was Megalithic Symphony – Awolnation’s debut album. The second album Run came out back in March, and I Am is the third single to be lifted from it. As you’d expect, if you’re familiar with Bruno’s songwriting, it sounds absolutely bloody huge.

**KNUCKLEPUCK – True Contrite **At the end of the month, Chicago pop-punks Knuckle Puck finally drop their debut album via Rise Records. It’s called Copacetic, which means “everything is in order”, or “it’s all just fine”, and from the confidence on display in True Contrite – from the production and the melody to the vocal and musical delivery – we’re inclined to agree. These lads have been building up a solid reputation on the road for the last two years now, and it’s safe to say anticipation is high for their first full-length studio release.

**MAN OVERBOARD – She’s In Pictures **New Jersey’s Man Overboard put out their new album Heavy Love this week on (yet again) Rise Records, and She’s In Pictures is the latest single. The video sees three stunning girls, dressed in denim and leather, branding baseball bats, sporting Mohawks, and rolling round the streets smashing everything that gets in their way, with no regard for the consequences or the feelings and safety of anyone around them. It’s the age-old pop-punk topic for a love song – we always want the unattainable ones – and you can once again hear the influence of Descendents and Blink 182, but that ain’t no bad thing when it’s done so convincingly, and having Bill Stevenson (Descendents) at the production desk obviously helped.