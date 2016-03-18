Tracks Of The Week

James Hetfield playing with his shirt off? What year do you think this is? 1985? Yes, as it turns out.

But there’s good reason for that. Read on, and all will be revealed…

SLAYER – You Against You

When there seems to be a sea of new music videos to contend with every week, there’s a surefire way of catching everyone’s attention – tons of gore. You Against You, a song from Slayer’s 11th studio album Repentless, starts off with a shot of a guy who’s been used as a knife rack and gets worse from there. Oh, Slayer.

BRING ME THE HORIZON – Follow You

Not to be outdone in the gruesome video stakes, Bring Me The Horizon’s Follow You promo makes Slayer’s effort look like a daytime soap. You want apocalyptic scenes of murderous clowns, zombies, collapsing buildings and plane crashes? It’s all here, wrapped up in what’s ironically one of the band’s more poppier moments.

SAOSIN – The Silver String

The Silver String is the first new music from California’s Saosin in nearly seven years, and features the return of original vocalist Anthony Green (who’s still fronting up Circa Survive) on vocal duties. An epic, adventurous and welcome return to the game.

OVERKILL – Down To The Bone

These New Jersey thrash veterans have released this track by way of announcing a UK tour in April. Taken from their White Devil Armory album, Down To The Bone shows that the five-piece are still as vital as they were some three decades ago. That’s a lot of bangovers.

MATTHEW RYAN – Until Kingdom Come

After this Pittsburgh-based singer-songwriter supported The Gaslight Anthem for a number of US dates, he was approached by Brian Fallon, who wanted to be involved in the making of his new record. The result was Boxers, on which Fallon played guitar. This acoustic version strips everything back without losing any of its power.

METALLICA – Am I Evil?/Motorbreath (live)

Next month, Metallica are set to release a deluxe version of Ride The Lightning for Record Store Day. Here’s a double dose of live action from 1985 to whet your whistle, just two of the many rarities set to appear on the re-release.