Tracks Of The Week

THE DEAD WEATHER – Be Still

Nowadays, most bands issue a series of lyric videos in the run-up to the release of their new album, but that’s not good enough for The Dead Weather. For their third record, Dodge And Burn, Jack White, Allison Mosshart and co have been putting out live performance videos. This is surely the grimiest and scuzziest of them yet.

ANTI-FLAG – All Of The Poison, All Of The Pain

For over 20 years, Pittsburgh’s Anti-Flag have been fighting the good fight, taking on political corruption, racism, injustice and inequality with their antagonist punk rock. Much has changed since they began, but sadly, a lot remains the same, and so their fight continues. Thankfully, their rage is as incisive and potent as it ever was.

**DRUG CHURCH – Bagged

**This new video from the progressive post-hardcore punks from Albany is a tongue-in-cheek homage to the classic ’90s movie The Craft. Neve Campbell doesn’t star in this, sadly, but the belligerent and intense tune more than makes up for that. A dark, stark and spellbinding track that demonstrates the band’s nuanced yet visceral power.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Undivided

Danny Worsnop may have left Asking Alexandria, but the band’s knack for punishing and catchy metalcore remains intact. Not only is this track as infectious as it is epic, it also has glimpses of fragility and, in the soaring, scorching chorus, a huge dose of defiance. As for new vocalist Denis Stoff – his performance ensures that this band are far from over.

HEYLEL – Paranoid Hysteria

Portuguese prog-metallers Heylel don’t mess about – the video for the lead single from their new mini-album, Flesh, is both disturbing and terrifying. The song’s equally creepy, too, the tense riff that drives it meaning that the song constantly sounds nervous and on edge. And don’t even get us started on the fairground part…

ASH – Machinery

Somehow, it’s been almost two decades since Ash stormed the UK rock scene with debut full-length 1977. This track, from sixth album Kablammo!, has some definite disco vibes about it, and manages to be upbeat and downhearted at the same time. What hasn’t changed is frontman Tim Wheeler’s ability to write a song that gets stuck in your head before you’ve even heard it once.