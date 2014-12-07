Tracks Of The Week: 1/12/14 - 7/12/14

December’s here and none of Hammer have done any Christmas shopping – mainly because we’ve been stuck listening to the best music around. Here’s this week’s picks:

Pantera – Drag The Waters

**Lewis Somerscales: **“Simple yet crushing riffage!”

Ne Obliviscaris – Pyrrhic

Dom Lawson: “Epic, proggy and thrillingly original extreme metal from Australia. Crank it up and lose your mind.”

Trepalium – Moonshine Limbo

Alexander Milas: “Infectious French lunacy. Never before have the words death, metal, and boogie deserved to live in a sentence together.”

PVRIS – Fire

Merlin Alderslade: “Emotionally-charged electro-rock that has been pulling on my heartstrings for weeks. Lovely.”

Wovenhand – Your Russia

Jon Selzer: “A lot of musicians talk about music as an altered state and an act of channelling. This is the real thing.”

Bring Me The Horizon – Blessed With A Curse

Luke Morton: “Anthemic, invigorating metal from one of the biggest bands in the UK today. Selling out Wembley is just the beginning.”