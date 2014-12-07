Tracks Of The Week: 1/12/14 - 7/12/14

December’s here and none of Hammer have done any Christmas shopping – mainly because we’ve been stuck listening to the best music around. Here’s this week’s picks:
Pantera – Drag The Waters
**Lewis Somerscales: **“Simple yet crushing riffage!”
Ne Obliviscaris – Pyrrhic
Dom Lawson: “Epic, proggy and thrillingly original extreme metal from Australia. Crank it up and lose your mind.”
Trepalium – Moonshine Limbo
Alexander Milas: “Infectious French lunacy. Never before have the words death, metal, and boogie deserved to live in a sentence together.”
PVRIS – Fire
Merlin Alderslade: “Emotionally-charged electro-rock that has been pulling on my heartstrings for weeks. Lovely.”
Wovenhand – Your Russia
Jon Selzer: “A lot of musicians talk about music as an altered state and an act of channelling. This is the real thing.”
Bring Me The Horizon – Blessed With A Curse
Luke Morton: “Anthemic, invigorating metal from one of the biggest bands in the UK today. Selling out Wembley is just the beginning.”