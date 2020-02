In 2001, Converge released the most savage record in the history of punk. It’s generally agreed that ‘Jane Doe’ eclipsed all their prior releases, as well as setting precedence for everything that followed. It was certainly an album that defined their art forever, both musically and aesthetically. This record would also see the band redefine hardcore as a whole, maintaining the DIY ideology but pushing the sound to all new extremes.

Chaos reigns, and long may it do so.